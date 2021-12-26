Bengals vs. Ravens game recap: Everything we know from Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals moved to 9-6 with Sunday’s 41-21 trouncing of the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

Those Bengals entered treating this one like a playoff game despite the litany of injury woes suffered by the Ravens and played like it. Joe Burrow sprinted out to nearly 300 yards passing with three scores before halftime in a game well decided before that point.

Here’s a look at everything we know — and what comes next.

Final score: 41-21

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Passing attacks: This was always going to be the key. Burrow drummed up 299 yards and three scores before halftime against a depleted Ravens defense on his way to finals of 525 yards and four scores, shattering records. The Ravens just didn’t have the personnel to stop his weapons…Mark Andrews: The tight end position always gives the Bengals fits and this was no exception. Andrews’ eight catches for 125 yards and a score was the only thing that kept the Ravens moving at all…Ball control: The Bengals weren’t just scoring at will. In the second half with a comfortable lead, they slowed it down and dominated the second half, chunking more than 10 minutes off the clock on one third-down drive, ultimately possessing the ball 37:03.

It was over when...

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

…The Bengals went up 24-7 in the first half after Burrow found Joe Mixon for a score through the air. That lead turned into 31-14 by halftime, but that particular score was where we could comfortably say this game was out of reach.

Bengals' Top Performers

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

QB Joe Burrow: 37/46, 525 yards, 4 TD

RB Joe Mixon: 18 rushes, 65 yards, 1 TD

WR Tyler Boyd: 3 catches, 85 yards, 1 TD

WR Tee Higgins: 12 catches, 194 yards, 2 TD

WR Ja’Marr Chase: 7 catches, 125 yards

LB Markus Bailey: 8 total tackles

DE Trey Hendrickson: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 3 QB hits

Injuries

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

DE Khalil Kareem left with an injury and was quickly ruled out.

Story continues

Important game notes

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

— A big problematic sign of things to come or just getting caught off guard? The Cincinnati defense let a third-string passer march 75 yards down the field on their first drive to take a lead via a touchdown. It was one of those things that suggested whether coaches could adjust quickly would outright decide the game.

— Regardless, Joe Burrow’s offense had zero problems. First drive was a field goal, with the only thing really stopping it an iffy play-call. The first touchdown drive was a smooth fourth-down run from Joe Mixon. Second was a 68-yard bomb to Tyler Boyd while an injured Ravens secondary straight-up forgot to cover him. Third was another stroll down the field topped off by Mixon taking a pass into the endzone. All before halftime.

— Notoriously well-coached Baltmioire dug out of a hole slightly with a score to make it 24-14 before getting the ball back after halftime, too.

— But the depleted Ravens secondary wasn’t going to change. In mere moments before halftime, Cincinnati marched down the field again for another score. Burrow had 299 yards and three scores at halftime.

— Two of the touchdowns are must-see highlights.

— Trey Hendrickson, maybe the best free-agent signing by any team last year, shattered the team’s sack record.

— Bengals got the ball for the first time in the second half and sat on the ball for more than 10 minutes before kicking a field goal to make it 34-14. A good lesson for how to dominate a game with a lead.

— After a Ravens score, Bengals wasted no time going back down and scoring again too as Burrow set a career-high in passing yardage.

— Burrow would’ve been the first 500-yard passer in Bengals history if a Tyler Boyd touchdown held up upon review.

— He did it anyway.

What's next?

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals get to stay at home in Week 17 for their final homestand of the year.

One problem — it’s against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. We’ll find out pretty quickly how the Bengals square up with one of the AFC’s best, never mind the seeding at stake.

1

1