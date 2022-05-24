Bengals vs. Rams preseason showdown gets primetime treatment

The Cincinnati Bengals just added another primetime game, technically speaking.

According to the team’s official website, NFL Network has decided to carry the Super Bowl rematch on Saturday, August 27, bumping the time up an hour to a 6 p.m. ET kickoff.

This, after the Bengals and Rams agreed to hold joint practices in Cincinnati that week.

The joint practices came about due to the trust between head coaches Sean McVay and Zac Taylor, but players expect there will be a few things worked out on the field, too.

“It’s crazy. It will be a good time. I’m excited about it,” Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I’m sure some guys will still have some things going on. That will be a good part about it. Get those things ironed out … I’m sure guys will have some juices flowing.

The third preseason game is typically when starters see the most reps, so it’s no wonder the league decided to toss it in the spotlight.

