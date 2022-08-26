Bengals vs. Rams brawl didn’t stop Joe Burrow from extra work

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t let that huge fight with Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams get in the way of his training.

After that now-infamous helmet-slinging fight with the Rams, Burrow was calm, cool and collected as one of the only players left on the field after the premature end to practice.

Why? To get some more throws — and some sprints — in after it was all said and done.

“He’s a guy that takes practice very seriously and knows the value of the reps he gets out there,” Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Maybe it was getting in some throws he thought he was going to get at the end of practice or some of the ones from earlier in the day and he just wanted to get an extra rep. A combination of those things.”

Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19 caught Burrow doing sprints:

Joe Burrow won’t be slowed down by a fight. Staying out here to run sprints. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/bm0Djumqek — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 25, 2022

Lost in the buzz of the fight was a solid day for Burrow, plus his own coaches suggesting he looks right on track.

The after-practice drive to get more work in, even after that fight, is great. But so too is Burrow’s continued march to normalcy as he tries to put weight back on after his surgery.

