Bengals vs. Raiders live stream, time, viewing info for Week 11

It’s an AFC battle with playoff positioning at stake for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

Like those Raiders, the Bengals have lost two games in a row after sprinting out to a 5-2 start. Those Bengals, though, enter this one after a bye and have a miserable track record in post-bye games since 2012.

Complicating matters further is the fact this is one of the rare games for the Bengals this season that isn’t a typical 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The game should prove whether this team is actually different this year and will stick in the playoff hunt.

Here’s a look at the viewing info for the showdown.

Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 21 (4:05 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Allegiant Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 71 degrees

Referee: Jerome Boger

Opponent Wire site: Raiders Wire

