Bengals vs. Raiders game recap: Everything we know

A game of field goals, bad penalties, and players slipping all over the place on a so-so surface resulted in a Cincinnati Bengals win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the 32-13 win, the Bengals moved to 6-4 on the season in a game with major AFC playoff implications. The team merely outlasted the Raiders, turning this one into a blowout in the fourth quarter.

Here’s a look at everything we know about the game, including the moment it was over and more.

Final score: 32-13

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ground wars: The Bengals wanted to impose their will on the ground, which made some sense because the line struggled to pass-block greatly. Joe Mixon and Co. turned 38 rushes into 159 yards (4.2 per-carry average) with two touchdowns…Line play: Simply put, the Bengals offensive line was disastrous for most of the day. Whether it was Riley Reiff getting beat badly on the right edge, center Trey Hopkins letting plays get blown up or something else, Joe Burrow hardly had time to make plays in the passing game…Third downs: Cincinnati was fine on this front, going 8-of-16. The fact the defense forced the Raiders into an 1-of-7 line helped decide the game.

It was over when...

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

…Joe Mixon punched it in from 20 yards out with 3:51 left in the game to make it 29-13. The relentless approach of hammering the Raiders on the ground paid off with an exclamation mark.

Story continues

Bengals' Top Performers

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

QB Joe Burrow: 20/29, 148 yards, 1 TD

RB Joe Mixon: 30 rushes, 123 yards, 2 TD

WR Ja’Marr Chase: 3 catches, 32 yards, 1 TD

WR Tyler Boyd: 6 catches, 49 yards

CB Eli Apple: 3 tackles, 1 INT

Edge Trey Hendrickson: 2 tackles, 1 sacks, 1 FF

Edge Sam Hubbard: 1 sack, 2 TFL

Injuries

Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Wideout Tyler Boyd left the field late to get an IV and was listed as doubtful to return. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered an undisclosed injury late and need help from trainers to leave the field, yet returned in the final moments.

Important game notes

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

— Bad pickup on Maxx Crosby led to a sack-fumble on Joe Burrow during the team’s first drive. But like we saw before the team’s recent two-game skid, the defense has the ability to bail out of the offense and did, limiting the Raiders to a field goal in a terrible situation.

— No easy way to identify what was overly wrong with the offense early in this one. But calling — or checking to it at the line — a sideline-to-sideline run on third-and-one instead of using Joe Mixon is one of those little mistakes that adds up.

— Bengals finally found the endzone in the second quarter but with a catch — the Raiders practically walked them down the field for free with two critical third-down personal foul calls.

— Burrow came up limping after a hit in the first half in which he tweaked the surgically-repaired knee. The offensive line was putrid for the entire first half, pointing the spotlight right at the unit for the second half.

— Third downs were critical throughout. Namely, by the time the fourth quarter started, Cincinnati had gone 6-of-12 and Las Vegas had gone 0-for-6.

— Joe Mixon finally broke through on the game’s critical drive. He had one 19-yard rush and a few others that really took the fight out of the Raiders before Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase in the endzone to make it 22-13.

— Trey Hendrickson left with an injury, then came back and forced a sack-fumble that almost went back for a touchdown. He might just be the most important player on the entire defense.

What's next?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) in the second quarter during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The Bengals return home next week for three straight homestands, starting with a visit from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Those Steelers have been all over the place this season, but the Bengals did already march into Pittsburgh and get a win. The next game is a chance to potentially take over the AFC North.

1

1