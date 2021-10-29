Bengals vs. Jets Week 8 injury report: 10 players out or questionable

As expected, Jets WR Corey Davis (hip) is doubtful for Gang Green’s Week 8 matchup with the Bengals. However, another 10 players are out or questionable between the two teams.

New York will be without RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), TE/FB Trevon Wesco (knee), DL Bryce Huff (back) and QB Zach Wilson (knee). QB Joe Flacco, who the Jets traded for earlier this week, will also be inactive, though he’s not injured. Josh Johnson will be Mike White’s backup.

S Ashtyn Davis (shoulder), TE Tyler Kroft (back), DL Shaq Lawson (wrist) and LB C.J. Mosley (hamstring) are all questionable. Mosley is expected to play, as is fellow LB Jarrad Davis. Davis will make his Jets debut following a summer ankle injury.

The Bengals will be without HB Chris Evans (hamstring). WR Auden Tate (thigh) is questionable.

