Bengals vs. Jets: Mike White’s first NFL start among 5 Week 8 storylines

It can’t get any worse for the Jets after their embarrassing 41-point loss to the Patriots last weekend… Can it?

That question will be answered when the AFC North-leading Bengals come to MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. New York stumbles into its Week 8 matchup fresh off its worst performance of the season, while Cincinnati is on the other end of the spectrum after a statement road win against the Ravens.

With a surprising Bengals team in town and the Jets hurting, here are five storylines to follow as Gang Green looks to bounce back.

Mike White's first NFL start

White is set to check another first off his list on Sunday, as he will make his first career start in place of the injured Zach Wilson. White relieved Wilson against the Patriots and finished 20-32 for 202 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in two and a half quarters of action. The Jets are hoping for a bit more consistency out of him after having a full week to prepare as the starter.

Corey Davis' injury

The Jets will likely be without Davis against the Bengals after he suffered a hip flexor injury in practice on Thursday. Davis has had his ups and downs in his first season as New York’s top wide receiver, but he leads the team with 24 receptions, 349 yards and four touchdowns. The scarcely used Denzel Mims is set to see an increased role on the outside in place of Davis.

Can the Jets' defense get back on track?

Jeff Ulbrich’s defense allowed a mediocre Patriots offense to look like the best in the NFL last weekend. Things won’t get any easier for the unit against the Bengals, as Cincinnati’s offense is one of the more dynamic ones in the league. Joe Burrow has looked as good as new in his return from a torn ACL suffered last season, Joe Mixon is finally figuring it out in the backfield, and rookie Jamarr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd have formed a formidable receiving trio. Can Gang Green’s defense bounce back and slow down the Bengals’ high-octane attack?

Cincinnati's surprising rise to the top

Don’t look now, but the Bengals are currently tied for the best record in the AFC. How has this happened after going 6-25-1 the last two seasons? Cincinnati’s offense was always going to be prolific given its personnel, but its defense has finally snapped into shape after years of struggles. The Bengals are allowing just 18.3 points per game and boast a top 10 rush defense. As if slowing down Burrow and company wasn’t going to be difficult enough, the Jets also have to figure out how to break through against one of the better defenses in the NFL with their backup quarterback under center.

The last ride?

The trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Jets are poised to be sellers come Nov. 2 given their last-place standing in the AFC East. There is a chance Sunday is the last time players like Jamison Crowder and Marcus Maye suit up for the Jets. Both players are unlikely to be with the team beyond this season, but Week 8 could represent an early swan song for the veteran wide receiver and safety.

