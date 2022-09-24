Bengals vs. Jets live stream, time, viewing info for Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals hope to avoid an 0-3 hole to start the 2022 season as they visit the New York Jets in Week 3.

That’s no easy task as the Bengals hope better offensive consistency can yank them out of an unanticipated rut that has left the passing game in shambles.

Those Jets might be 1-1, but they too have some fearsome pass-rushers who can give Joe Burrow and Co. some problems. That Jets offense will start old AFC North foe Joe Flacco under center in place of the injured Zach Wilson.

Here’s a look at viewing info for Sunday’s game.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets on Sunday, September 25 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: MetLife Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 69 degrees

Referee: Jerome Boger

Opponent Wire site: Jets Wire

