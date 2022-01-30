Bengals vs. Chiefs preview: 5 burning questions for AFC championship

They meet again — this time the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs do battle in the AFC championship with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

First time out, a Week 17 encounter, the Bengals got the best of the Chiefs late during a game that took place in Cincinnati. Sunday’s conference title game goes down in Kansas City, though, and both teams have been on fire.

To get a better look at the big-time matchup, we sat down with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman.

Bengals Wire: The Bengals have been very good in rematches this year, but the Chiefs have been even better. What’s the reason for that and do you expect it again?

Chiefs Wire: Absolutely, I do expect it again. At the heart of what has made Andy Reid so great as a head coach for so long is that he approaches his work as a teacher. He’s going to pinpoint everything that his team did wrong in the first matchup and teach his players how to correct those issues in this upcoming game. It’s not just Andy Reid who has a history of doing this type of stuff in rematches either. Look at Steve Spagnuolo and his defense, back in Super Bowl XLII with the New York Giants. They’d faced the New England Patriots in Week 17 of that season and lost. Spags came out with a completely different game plan in the Super Bowl and was able to get over on Tom Brady, sacking him five times and limiting him to one passing touchdown.



Bengals Wire: How do you expect the Chiefs to adapt after Ja’Marr Chase’s 266 yards and three scores in Week 17?

Chiefs Wire: That’s the burning question this week, isn’t it? I really don’t know that I expect them to do much differently. With all the weapons that the Bengals have, you just can’t commit two guys to a single player in coverage. I think they will bracket Chase on certain downs, but they’re going to have faith in guys like Charvarius Ward to go make some plays on Chase in man coverage. Ward was in position to do so last time, so the feeling is that some of those 50/50 plays will swing the other way this time around. As far as yards-after-the-catch are concerned, Kansas City needs to tackle much better in this game than they did in Week 17.



Bengals Wire: Last time we spoke, turnovers, dropped passes and penalties got a nod as Kansas City’s biggest issues. Over the course of this AFC title game sprint, have they cleaned these up or is it still worth highlighting?

Chiefs Wire: Yeah, I mean penalties and turnovers really killed K.C. in the first matchup with Cincy, but they’ve not been a big problem since. They’ve not had a game with more than five penalties since (they had 10 against the Bengals in Week 17). The Chiefs didn’t have a turnover in that Week 17 game and they’ve only had one turnover since, which was an incredible T.J. Watt pass deflection in the wild-card round against the Steelers. I think it’s safe to say they’ve cleaned up the issues heading into the AFC title game.



Bengals Wire: What’s your take on home-field advantage? Bengals fans aren’t too concerned because of Burrow’s rep in the SEC and NFL so far (6-0 in college and pro playoff games now), but what’s the perspective from the other side? Big deal or no?

Chiefs Wire: I think it’s a huge deal, especially in such a massive game like this. I’m sure Bengals fans have heard enough about the atmosphere and crowd noise, but there’s a reason it’s dubbed the ‘Arrowhead Advantage.’ This is an environment unlike any other in the NFL and it dates back to before this team was any good. That’s why fans are extremely proud of it and take offense when players or fanbases suggest it’s not a big deal. But beyond the talk, just look at the numbers. The Chiefs have allowed 10 points or fewer five times this season. All of those games occurred in the confines of Arrowhead Stadium. This defense feeds off the energy and noise of Chiefs Kingdom and its hell on opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks.



Bengals Wire: Short and sweet – which team do you see heading to the Super Bowl?

Chiefs Wire: I’m taking Kansas City. I like the Bengals, and I think they’re on the cusp of greatness. I think their offensive line will be their downfall in this game. But that might not be such a bad thing in the long run. Maybe it’ll propel them to have an offseason like the Chiefs just had, where they make some big investments on the offensive line that pay off moving forward.

Chiefs 38, Bengals 24.

