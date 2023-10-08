Bengals vs. Cardinals highlights Week 5
Watch the highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals.
Watch the highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals.
The Bengals, who have the NFL's least productive offense, can only hope that Burrow is right.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
Henry's still got it.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every Sunday result from Week 3!
The Cardinals showed some fight in Week 1 and now face a Giants team that didn't score a point against the Cowboys.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals showed that no hype was too big for this battle.
Ty Chandler took a handoff on a direct snap to successfully convert a fake punt and keep the Vikings' drive alive on Sunday afternoon.
Hurts' dual-threat game was on full display at SoFi Stadium, and Philadelphia moved to 5-0 with another close win.
Can the Cowboys' defense shut down a dominant 49ers offense?
Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.
Stroud continues to validate the Texans' decision to draft him No. 2 ... and makes a case for why he should have been No. 1.