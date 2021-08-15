Bengals vs. Buccaneers Preseason Week 1 recap: Everything we know

The Cincinnati Bengals made their preseason debut Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the scoreboard said a 19-14 win, the real notable results come in the form of observations and takeaways from what happened on the field itself.

Here’s a look at the top performers and some must-know notes coming out of the exhibition.

Bengals' Top Performers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

QB Brandon Allen: 7/10, 77 yards, 1 interception RB Chris Evans: 12 carries, 25 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 catches, 33 yards WR Mike Thomas: 2 catches, 32 yards Darius Hodge: 1.5 sacks

Injuries

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

DE Joseph Ossai left with a hand injury after a breakout performance.

Important game notes

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs a route against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

-- RB Trayveon Williams was a scratch after suffering a hamstring injury Thursday. It's a potentially devastating blow with rookie Chris Evans already looking like a riser in camp. -- Evans made good on that idea Saturday night, making something out of nothing on several runs and scoring a touchdown. He's quickly earning regular-season snaps. -- Joseph Ossai was the biggest breakout of all. He tallied at least one sack early and was all over the place in the first half. The third-round rookie looks destined for a major role. -- Can't say the same for Jackson Carman. He's had a slower-than-expected start and on his first play got nailed for holding. He was on the field for the second half. -- Fourth-rounder D'Ante Smith looked about as comfortable as it gets for a guy suddenly playing guard in the pros, even getting to the second level to put down linebackers. -- Tackle depth is a serious issue with Fred Johnson and Hakeem Adeniji out. Gunnar Vogel got demolished in the second quarter against better competition, so it's something to watch if other guys can't get healthy. -- It's pretty clear the D.J. Reader-Josh Tupou tandem at tackle will be a force against the run. -- Darius Hodge is a deep sleeper to know. The undrafted lineman was getting notable pressure and helped force a turnover in the second half.

Story continues

What's next?

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) slips a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Bengals return to camp on Monday with a cut-down day in the middle of the week. They play again on Friday, visiting the Washington Football Team. The third and final preseason game -- August 29 against Miami -- is the game where the starters will see the most work.

1

1