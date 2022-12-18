Bengals vs. Buccaneers live stream, time, viewing info for Week 15

The Cincinnati Bengals hope to make it a sixth win in a row and 10 wins on the season before Christmas when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Since the Week 10 bye in early November, Joe Burrow and Co. have bested the likes of Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Kansas City while sprinting to a 9-4 record, overcoming key injuries along the way.

Next up is Tom Brady and the Bucs, though the NFC foe is just 5-7 and losers in two of their last three. Still, it’s unlikely Burrow will permit his locker room to overlook one of the best players in their lifetimes.

It’s always interesting when uncommon cross-conference opponents link up, especially when the Bengals have so much at stake, so here’s a brief look at the viewing info.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 18 (4:25 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 68 degrees

Referee: Adrian Hill

Opponent Wire site: Bucs Wire

Odds: Bengals -3.5

