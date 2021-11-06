Bengals vs. Browns preview: 7 things to know about Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals host the first Battle of Ohio in 2021 on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns come to town.

Those Browns continue to deal with drama surrounding Odell Beckham Jr. and boast a 4-4 record after losing to Pittsburgh last week.

That’s not to suggest the Bengals will have it easy. Cincinnati, after all, enters off a humiliating loss to the New York Jets.

Meaning, it’s a prove-it game for both sides, so let’s break down everything there is to know about the game.

Game information

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 7 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Paul Brown Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 62 degrees

Referee: Scott Novak

Opponent Wire site: Browns Wire

Last meeting: Browns 37, Bengals 24 (Week 7, 2020)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is chased by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Bengals got swept in the Battle of Ohio for the first time in a long time last year. Week 7 was the last meeting, where Cleveland walked into Paul Brown Stadium and got a win via five Baker Mayfield touchdown passes compared to just three for Joe Burrow.

Browns QB: Baker Mayfield

Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield has completed 66.7 percent of his passes this year with just six touchdowns and three interceptions over seven games. He’s playing through injury, though. The lack of Odell Beckham isn’t a good thing — Mayfield and the timing-based offense are actually much better when he’s not out there.

Browns players to watch

May 15, 2019; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

RB Nick Chubb: He’s again one of the NFL’s best, this time averaging a stellar 5.5 yards per carry over 106 attempts, scoring four touchdowns and six runs of 20-plus yards.

TE David Njoku: It’s the versatile tight end leading the team in receiving so far with 323 yards and one score. He continues to be a matchup nightmare.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones: He’s only caught 13 passes, but four of them have gone for 20-plus yards and he’s scored two touchdowns while averaging a team-high 17.5 yards per catch.

DE Myles Garrett: The league’s best pass-rusher already has 10.5 sacks in eight games with 11 tackles for loss.

Injuries to know

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) catches a pass during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

The Bengals listed three guys as questionable on the final injury report:

RB Chris Evans

WR Auden Tate

DE Cam Sample

The Browns, meanwhile, have one of the biggest injury reports fans will see all season:

Injury report for #Browns and #Bengals includes OBJ officially being ruled out pic.twitter.com/2S07NEneMc — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) November 5, 2021

Key matchup: Bengals o-line vs. Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Browns

(Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Garrett bullied the Bengals last year, tallying three sacks and two forced fumbles over two games with a boatload of pressures in there for good measure. This is a measuring-stick game for an improved Bengals offensive line. New faces like Riley Reiff and even second-round rookie Jackson Carman will have their hands full. So will the coaching staff, as key mistakes (like only putting a tight end on Garrett) could derail the entire game quickly.

Key Storyline: Learning to win

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stretches before a Week 8 NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Oct 31

The Bengals have a hard time with winning. Meaning, after a win this year, they’ve usually come out sluggish in the next game, especially when it comes to wrapping up tackles. That showed up big in the upset loss to the Jets after the big win over the Ravens. Now after a loss, they’re looking at a beatable rival in their house. Can they get back on track and stay on track this time? Because if not, it’s a trap game where the season could spiral out of control quickly.

