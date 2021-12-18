Bengals vs. Broncos streaming, viewing info, coverage map for Week 15

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road for the first time in a few weeks, this time for a Week 15 encounter with the Denver Broncos.

It’s an AFC battle with plenty of playoff implications with four regular-season games left. Both teams sport matching 7-6 records, with the Bengals only one seed ahead in the playoff race due to boasting a better record in the AFC.

That table-setting clearly says this is one of the biggest games of the year for the Bengals. Win, and the AFC North — and potentially a top-four seed, remains a good possibility.

Here’s a look at the viewing info for the late-afternoon kickoff.

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 19 (4:05 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High

Forecast: Cloudy, 56 degrees

Referee: Adrian Hill

Opponent Wire site: Broncos Wire

Coverage map (Bengals in blue, via 506 Sports)

