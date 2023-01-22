Bengals vs. Bills highlights Divisional Round
Watch the highlights from the NFL Divisional Round matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.
The Bengals have a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Joe Mixon punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 1:17 left in the third period to give Cincinnati a 24-10 lead over Buffalo. Mixon was initially ruled down before crossing the goal line. But head coach Zac Taylor challenged the play successfully, as the call [more]
The Bengals took it as a sign of disrespect that the NFL was selling tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs, and after the Bengals ended those plans by beating the Bills today, Joe Burrow gloated. “Better send those refunds,” Burrow said on CBS after the game. The [more]
The NFL postseason begins Jan. 14, with 14 teams battling to be crowned Super Bowl champions on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. See the full schedule.
Which NFL teams will punch their ticket to the conference championships? The NFL Divisional Round is shaping up to be an all-time weekend.
The Bengals went to Buffalo and banished the Bills
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
The 49ers are playing games before their playoff game against the Cowboys even starts.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 27-10 loss to the #Bengals:
While speaking on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown, Adam Schefter said that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is expected to be traded 'earlier rather than later' this offseason.
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll be on January 23rd? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Maybe the predicted NFL narrative featured the AFC being run by either Mahomes or Allen for the years to come, but Burrow has now defeated both in the playoffs.
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
After Patrick Mahomes left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury, Chad Henne led the Chiefs on a touchdown drive. Here are three things to know about KC’s backup QB.
Is Ja'Marr Chase the new Dez Bryant?
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills thanks to the Calvin Johnson rule
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium in an eye-catching suit for his team's divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
After the Eagles' lopsided 38-7 playoff win over the Giants, Nick Sirianni fired back at Jonathan Gannon's critics.