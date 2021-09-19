Bengals vs. Bears game recap: Everything we know

The Cincinnati Bengals were on the road in Chicago for a Week 2 showdown with the Bears and emerged losers.

Joe Burrow’s offense was down 7-0 to Andy Dalton’s Bears by halftime in large part due to sluggish play on both sides of the football, including penalties.

In the second half, things imploded from there. Here’s everything to know in the wake of the Week 2 cross-conference showdown.