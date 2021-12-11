Bengals vs. 49ers streaming, viewing info, coverage map for Week 14
The Cincinnati Bengals host their third consecutive home game in a row this weekend with the San Francisco 49ers in town.
A week ago, home-field advantage didn’t help much as the Bengals struggled to a 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as Joe Burrow battled a finger injury.
These 49ers have won three of their last four and have similar playoff aspirations as the Bengals. So while it’s a cross-conference showdown that doesn’t directly impact Cincinnati’s record in the AFC, it’s still a huge encounter for both teams.
Here’s a look at the viewing info for Sunday’s late-afternoon kickoff.
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 12 (4:25 p.m. ET)
TV info: CBS
In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).
Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)
Location: Paul Brown Stadium
Forecast: Cloudy, 47 degrees
Referee: Craig Wrolstad
Opponent Wire site: Niners Wire
Coverage map (via 506 Sports)