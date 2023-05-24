Bengals voted against NFL’s Thursday ‘flex scheduling’ rule

Even though they won’t really be impacted by it during the 2023 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals were one of only a handful of teams to vote against the league’s new “flex scheduling” plan for “Thursday Night Football” games.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, these were the teams to vote against the measure, which passed 24-8:

Giants

Jets

Packers

Bears

Raiders

Lions

Bengals

Steelers

The new rule says teams involved in Thursday games during a specific stretch of the season can be flexed out of the primetime spot in favor of more attractive matchups.

But there are a litany of stipulations and the Bengals won’t really be impacted as a result. It’s still notable, though, that the team didn’t like the idea, alongside some other more traditional franchises.

Since the new rule is for 2023 only, it will come down to a vote again next year if raised after its one-year trial.

