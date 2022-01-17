Bengals will visit Titans in divisional round of NFL playoffs
The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs next weekend on Saturday, January 22 with a 4:30 p.m. ET start time.
Fresh off their first playoff win in 31 years, the Bengals will leave the comforts of home and take a brief road trip to Tennessee to play the AFC’s top seed.
Those Titans got to sit this week out on a bye after running up 12 wins, a critical bit of rest for a team looking to get back MVP-contending running back Derrick Henry.
Funnily enough, this will be a rematch of a 2020 encounter between these teams, where the 4-11-1 Bengals got a 31-20 victory in Cincinnati. Both teams have changed dramatically since then (more on that as the week goes on), but it’s interesting to note on first pass.
