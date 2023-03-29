Bengals to visit with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell before NFL draft

One of the quieter storylines surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason is the idea the team will add to the quarterback room.

There was speculation the team had an interest in Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush before he re-upped with his team.

And now NFL’s Network’s Tom Pelissero has reported that the Bengals will have a private meet and workout with Purdue passer Aidan O’Connell.

O’Connell completed 64.1 percent of his passes last year for 3,490 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions and projects to be available later in the draft for a team hunting for developmental depth.

The Bengals still haven’t brought back Brandon Allen as of this writing, though there’s no reason for either party to rush the expected reunion. The team will want to keep the pipeline going as far as prospects who know the system and might be able to stick long-term.

More Latest News!

Watch: Highlights of new Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr. Irv Smith chose Bengals in free agency over other offers Best reactions after Bengals sign TE Irv Smith Jr. in free agency

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire