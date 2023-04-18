Bengals will visit with CB Kahlef Hailassie

The Cincinnati Bengals have not been able to re-sign Eli Apple or Tre Flowers this far into free agency, and the draft is almost here, so they could be looking at a cornerback when the day comes.

The Bengals have a visit scheduled with Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Hailassie is 6’1”, 200 pounds grabbed four interceptions as a Hilltopper in his two years there after transferring from Oregon. He also forced two fumbles in his most recent season.

Even after the Bengals signed Sidney Jones, their depth in the secondary is still something that needs to be addressed, so taking a cornerback for one of their picks would not be a surprise.

Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie continues to draw interest from some of the NFL’s best teams: He visits the #Eagles today, then heads to the visit the #Bengals, per source. A onetime Oregon recruit, Hailassie previously visited the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

