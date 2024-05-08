Bengals view Kris Jenkins as B.J. Hill ‘with more upside’

The Cincinnati Bengals expect big things from a handful of the 2024 rookie class right out of the gates.

While the attention goes to first-rounder Amarius Mims and even a later-round possible steal such as Josh Newton, there are clearly big expectations for Kris Jenkins, too.

In his latest insider buzz for each team column, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, notes how highly the team views second-round defensive lineman Kris Jenkins:

Cincinnati expects both players to contribute right away. In Jenkins, Cincinnati sees shades of B.J. Hill with more upside. And Jackson is a true run-stopper.

It’s no secret the Bengals were anxiously waiting and hoping Jenkins would fall to them in the second round. Based on the post-selection analysis, it’s not hard to see why.

As a rookie, Jenkins will rotate with B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins as the Bengals seem ready to mix up the approach in the trenches after DJ Reader’s departure.

Over the long term, if the Bengals really see this upside with Jenkins, he projects as an every-down starter, potentially alongside fellow rookie McKinnley Jackson.

