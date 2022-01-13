Bengals are very healthy on final injury report for playoff game vs. Raiders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Cincinnati Bengals enter their playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday healthier than most teams in the league — and that includes wideout Tee Higgins.
On the final injury report, no players are listed as out and only defensive tackle Josh Tupou has a “doubtful” designation.
Two other players are listed as questionable:
CB Jalen Davis
WR Stanley Morgan
The second injury report of the week caused some concern for fans as Higgins was a surprise addition with a “limited” tag due to an ankle injury. Losing a 1,000-yard receiver with big-play ability all over the field would be a huge problem for the offense, obviously.
Thursday, though, Zac Taylor himself handwaved Higgins’ situation as a formality more than anything else. Meaning, the team will be about as full strength as it gets for the playoff game on Saturday.
List
Raiders vs. Bengals predictions: How experts pick playoff clash so far