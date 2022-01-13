Bengals are very healthy on final injury report for playoff game vs. Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals enter their playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday healthier than most teams in the league — and that includes wideout Tee Higgins.

On the final injury report, no players are listed as out and only defensive tackle Josh Tupou has a “doubtful” designation.

Two other players are listed as questionable:

CB Jalen Davis

WR Stanley Morgan

The second injury report of the week caused some concern for fans as Higgins was a surprise addition with a “limited” tag due to an ankle injury. Losing a 1,000-yard receiver with big-play ability all over the field would be a huge problem for the offense, obviously.

Thursday, though, Zac Taylor himself handwaved Higgins’ situation as a formality more than anything else. Meaning, the team will be about as full strength as it gets for the playoff game on Saturday.

List