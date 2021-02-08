The NFL Honors show annually has an “In Memoriam” segment remembering those with NFL ties who have died over the past year.

Former Bengals defensive back Ken Riley died in June at the age of 72.

But Riley was not featured in the Honors segment.

That prompted the Bengals to release a statement Sunday: “We are extremely disappointed Ken Riley was not featured in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment during [Saturday] night’s NFL Honors. Ken left a great impact on the Bengals and the NFL. His legacy deserves to be honored among the greatest to ever play the game.”

Riley, who spent his entire 15-year career with the Bengals, was a three-time All-Pro. His 65 career interceptions still rank fifth in NFL history, tied with new Hall of Famer Charles Woodson.

The four players who rank ahead of Riley in interceptions — Paul Krause, Emlen Tunnell, Rod Woodson and Night Train Lane — also all are in the Hall of Fame.

Bengals upset Ken Riley forgotten in memoriam segment of NFL Honors originally appeared on Pro Football Talk