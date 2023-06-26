Bengals upgrade offensive line in 2024 mock draft

With a while left to go before the Cincinnati Bengals season begins, it’s never too soon to look at mock drafts for the 2024 offseason.

Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports had the Bengals with the 28th pick, selecting Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson.

Here’s why Easterling believes this would be a good pick for the Bengals next year:

Protecting Joe Burrow should remain the Bengals’ top priority, allowing him to take full advantage of the NFL’s top receiver duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Jackson is a plug-and-play starter who could immediately give the Bengals a long-term upgrade at either guard spot.

The Bengals got their upgrade at tackle with the Orlando Brown Jr. signing, forcing a competition on the right side, so a guard spot would be the next place to look to get better with Jackson, who started 13 games at left guard in 2022.

