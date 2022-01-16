Bengals’ updated divisional round opponent scenarios

With a drought-ending win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, the Cincinnati Bengals are through to the AFC’s divisional round.

But the who and where is still very much up in the air.

Part of the puzzle got an emphatic solution in the game following Cincinnati’s playoff win, as the Buffalo Bills blew the New England Patriots out of the water during Saturday’s second game.

With that, it’s all eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

If the Chiefs win, the Bengals will have to go play the No. 1 Tennessee Titans on the road next weekend.

If the Steelers pull off an upset, the Bengals will instead hit the road to Buffalo for a showdown with the Bills.

The likely outcome? The fourth-seeded Bengals play the top-seeded Titans. The preferable outcome? It’s probably a wash. Both Buffalo and Tennessee have strong defenses. The Titans have an MVP-caliber threat with running back Derrick Henry, while the Bills have one with quarterback Josh Allen. The Titans are resting on a bye, but the Bills got a ton of momentum from beating the brakes off the Patriots.

Either way, those are the two scenarios. The Bengals won’t know who they play and where until very, very late on Sunday night, as KC-PIT kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

