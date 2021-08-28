Bengals’ updated 80-man roster ahead of preseason finale

The Cincinnati Bengals carry an 80-man roster into the preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins after complying with two of the league’s three cut-down days.

After the final game of the preseason, Cincinnati will need to cut down to 53 players.

Before that happens, here’s a look at the full 80-man roster as it stands now, provided by the team itself.

QB Joe Burrow

Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the field prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

QB Brandon Allen

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

QB Kyle Shurmur

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA;

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Kyle Shurmur (6) hands the all off to running back Jacques Patrick (31) during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

RB Joe Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) chats with the few fans in attendance during training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Camp

RB Jacques Patrick

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA;

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Kyle Shurmur (6) hands the all off to running back Jacques Patrick (31) during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

RB Samaje Perine

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) tries to get away from Washington Football Team linebacker Montez Sweat (90) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

RB Trayveon Williams

Bengals running back Trayveon Williams led the SEC in rushing yards (1,760) and touchdowns (18) in 2018.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

RB Chris Evans

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) catches a pass during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice

RB Pooka Williams

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Pooka Williams Jr. (36) runs a drill with halfback Chris Evans (25) during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tyler Boyd

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs down field after a catch during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

WR Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

WR Trenton Irwin

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) as he runs down the line during the first day of training camp practices at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

WR Stanley Morgan

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan is unable to make a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, , at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Xxx 081319 Bengals 787 Jpg S Fbn Usa Oh

WR Auden Tate

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) catches a pass during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

WR Trent Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Trent Taylor (11) walks back to the line between plays during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium training field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

WR Mike Thomas

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas celebrates after scoring a 4-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

WR Scotty Washington

Nov 24, 2018; Durham, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) celebrates his first half touchdown catch against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

TE Thaddeus Moss

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) carries the ball during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice

TE Drew Sample

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) runs with a catch during the first day of training camp practices at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

TE Mason Schreck

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mason Schreck (86) breaks a tackle attempt by Washington cornerback Greg Stroman (37) during the first half of the preseason NFL football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Cincinnati Bengals Vs Washington

TE C.J. Uzomah

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), left, and tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrate after Uzomah's catch during training camp on the practice fields outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Aug17bengals9

TE Mitchell Wilcox

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox (84) runs a drill during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

C Trey Hill

Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hill runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp in Cincinnati, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

C Trey Hopkins

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts with center Trey Hopkins (66) during warmups prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

C Billy Price

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) and center Billy Price (53) practice snaps during warmups before kickoff of the NFL Week 3 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills

G Hakeem Adeniji

Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Hakeem Adeniji (77) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

G Jackson Carman

Cincinnati Bengals' Jackson Carman during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

G Michael Jordan

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) pushes off on guard Michael Jordan (60) during training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

G D'Ante Smith

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle D'Ante Smith (70) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

G Xavier Su'a-Filo

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates after a touchdown with tight end Drew Sample (89) and offensive guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (72) in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

G Keaton Sutherland

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Keaton Sutherland participates during practice at the team's NFL football facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

G Quinton Spain

Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) and guard Jackson Carman (79) walk between drills during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals OTAs at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Ota

T Fred Johnson

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

T Isaiah Prince

Ohio State offensive lineman Isaiah Prince plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

T Riley Reiff

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) watches from the sideline between sessions during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Air temperatures reached the upper 90s Thursday, with "real feel" rising above 110 in the afternoon.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

T Gunnar Vogel

Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Gunnar Vogel defends against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

T Jonah Williams

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

DE Amani Bledsoe

Cincinnati Bengals' Amani Bledsoe participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

DE Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

DE Sam Hubbard

Cincinnati Bengals Sam Hubbard works out with the defense during training camp on the practice field outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Aug3 Bengalscamp6

DE Wyatt Hubert

Sep 12, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Wyatt Hubert (56) celebrates a sack of Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Logan Bonner (12) during a game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

DE Khalid Kareem

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (90) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

DE Joseph Ossai

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) rushes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a pre-season NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

DE Noah Spence

Nov 27, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence (57) reacts after he sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (not pictured) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

DT Mike Daniels

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) in the first quarter during a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13

DT Kahlil McKenzie

Mar 23, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Reginald Kahlil McKenzie Jr. (99) stretches during Tennessee Volunteers football practice at Anderson Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles away from defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

DT D.J. Reader

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) celebrates his sack with nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

DT Tyler Shelvin

Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Shelvin participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

DT Josh Tupou

Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou during training camp Friday, August 6, 2021 on the practice fields at Paul Brown Stadium. Tupou is back with the Bengals after opting out in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Bengalscampaug6 3

DT Renell Wren

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Renell wren participates during practice at the team's NFL football facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Edge Darius Hodge

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Darius Hodge (44) prepares to rush the passer during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice

Edge Cam Sample

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) runs with a catch during the first day of training camp practices at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

LB Joe Bachie

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Tanner Hudson (88) catches the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie (49) and defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) defend during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LB Markus Bailey

Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebackers Markus Bailey(left)and Austin Calitro(47) knock down tight end Jordan Franks(88)during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

Cincinnati Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) after an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

LB Jordan Evans

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Jordan Evans (50) wraps up Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) for a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The Bengals collected their first win of the season, 33-25, from the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals

LB Keandre Jones

Sep 7, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins linebacker Keandre Jones (4) strips the ball from Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) during the first quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

LB Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) talks with teammate cornerback Darius Phillips (23) during training camp on the practice fields outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Aug17bengals6

LB Logan Wilson

Cincinnati Bengals' Logan Wilson participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CB Eli Apple

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) as he runs down the line during the first day of training camp practices at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) breaks up a pass for wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

CB Tony Brown

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Tony Brown (27) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

CB Jalen Davis

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

CB Mike Hilton

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

CB Antonio Phillips

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Antonio Phillips stretches during an NFL football rookie minicamp in Cincinnati, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CB Darius Phillips

Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball past Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) and defensive end Amani Bledsoe (91) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

CB Winston Rose

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Winston Rose (39) dances with cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

CB Trae Waynes

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during training camp on the practice fields outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Aug17bengals12

S Ricardo Allen

Jul 29, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, United States; Cincinnati Bengals safety Ricardo Allen (37) catches a pass during training camp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

S Jessie Bates III

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates III (30) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

S Vonn Bell

Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell forces a fumble on a first-quarter catch by Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Juju

S Trayvon Henderson

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Tanner Hudson (88) catches the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie (49) and defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) defend during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

S Brandon Wilson

Jul 28, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, United States; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton runs drills against safety Brandon Wilson (40) during training camp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

K Evan McPherson

Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 38 yard field goal against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

K Austin Seibert

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert (3) kicks off during a mini camp practice inside of Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Mini Camp

LS Clark Harris

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (46) walks on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

P Drue Chrisman

May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

P Kevin Huber

Aug 11, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) holds the ball as kicker Jake Elliott (3) kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

