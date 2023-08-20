Bengals updated 53-man roster prediction after second preseason game

It’s looking increasingly difficult to make final cuts for the Cincinnati Bengals at very specific positions as they exit the second preseason game and head for the finale.

Things along the defensive line and at wide receiver look especially difficult to project. Several rookies have been putting on a show at wide receiver and defensive line depth is so great that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is even shouting out a former undrafted free agent after games.

With one preseason game left to go before the regular season starts with a matchup against the Browns, here’s a look at an updated 53-man roster projection.

QB Joe Burrow

QB Jake Browning

RB Joe Mixon

RB Chase Brown

RB Trayveon Williams

WR Ja’Marr Chase

WR Tee Higgins

WR Tyler Boyd

WR Charlie Jones

WR Trenton Irwin

WR Andrei Iosivas

TE Irv Smith Jr.

TE Drew Sample

TE Mitchell Wilcox

OL Orlando Brown Jr.

OL D'Ante Smith

OL Cordell Volson

OL Max Scharping

OL Ted Karras

OL Alex Cappa

OL La'el Collins

OL Jonah Williams

OL Cody Ford

DL Sam Hubbard

DL Cam Sample

DL Jeff Gunter

DL Zach Carter

DL DJ Reader

DL Josh Tupou

DL Trey Hendrickson

DL Myles Murphy

DL Joseph Ossai

DL Raymond Johnson III

LB Logan Wilson

LB Markus Bailey

LB Germaine Pratt

CB Chidobe Awuzie

CB DJ Turner

CB Allan George

CB Mike Hilton

CB Jalen Davis

CB DJ Ivey

S Nick Scott

S Jordan Battle

S Michael Thomas

S Dax Hill

S Tycen Anderson

K Evan McPherson

P Brad Robbins

LS Cal Adomitis

