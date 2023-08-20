Bengals updated 53-man roster prediction after second preseason game
It’s looking increasingly difficult to make final cuts for the Cincinnati Bengals at very specific positions as they exit the second preseason game and head for the finale.
Things along the defensive line and at wide receiver look especially difficult to project. Several rookies have been putting on a show at wide receiver and defensive line depth is so great that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is even shouting out a former undrafted free agent after games.
With one preseason game left to go before the regular season starts with a matchup against the Browns, here’s a look at an updated 53-man roster projection.