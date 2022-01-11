Bengals unveil jersey combo for playoff matchup vs. Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals will go with a tried-and-true jersey combo for their playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Tuesday, the team announced the jersey combo will be black tops, white pants and orange socks and stripes.

A week ago on the road, the team trotted out white jerseys, black pants and white socks for the loss to the Browns. They’ll return home to a friendly Paul Brown Stadium in black jerseys they’re 1-4 in this year (they were 0-4 before donning them in a win over the Ravens, so things are trending the right way?).

Either way, it’s pretty cool for fans that the Bengals will be in the playoffs the first year they’re rocking the long-anticipated redesigned jerseys.

List