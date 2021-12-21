Bengals unveil jersey combo for AFC North showdown with Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals will roll out a fresh look with their redesigned jerseys next weekend with the Baltimore Ravens visiting Paul Brown Stadium.

Per the team, Bengals players will don black jerseys, black pants and orange socks for the AFC North showdown.

It’s a visually appealing combination, to say the least. It’s also a little perplexing in terms of how the team plays in those looks.

In black jerseys? The Bengals are 0-4 this year. But in orange socks, they happen to be 2-1.

A week ago, the Bengals rocked the white jerseys and came away with a win in Denver over the Broncos. They also had white tops during a 41-17 beatdown of these Ravens earlier this season.

