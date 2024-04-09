Bengals go with unexpected position in new mock draft

Cincinnati Bengals fans have a complicated relationship with the team drafting cornerbacks early.

Sometimes the team lands a Leon Hall. Sometimes it lands a Dre Kirkpatrick or William Jackson.

Some question marks such as Dax Hill and DJ Turner are currently on the roster.

Still, that won’t stop mock drafts from having the Bengals go after the position again anyway. Case in point, The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner having the Bengals take Clemson’s Nate Wiggins at No. 18 in his latest mock:

Murphy could be an option here, too, to help Cincinnati replace D.J. Reader. In Wiggins, though, the Bengals could nab one of the fastest players in the draft. Still just 20 years old, Wiggins has huge potential as an outside CB.

Wiggins is indeed a high-end boundary prospect and no, the team taking a Round 1 corner isn’t that outlandish.

After all, the team is in wait-and-see mode on whether Turner can step up across from Cam Taylor-Britt and safety Dax Hill might have to move inside to slot corner over the long term when Mike Hilton leaves.

Given that depth is shaky, too, Wiggins is certainly the type of prospect the team would look at in Round 1.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire