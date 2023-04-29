Bengals undrafted free agency tracker after 2023 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals will use the 2023 undrafted free agent class to round out depth across the roster and potentially unearth a steal or two.

Those Bengals used the early rounds of the draft to address the defensive side of the ball for the second year in a row. That, after using free agency to patch most of the team’s major holes well enough that the front office could use a best-player-available approach for the entire draft.

Now, the focus moves to UDFA, where connections the team made during the pre-draft process usually pay off big. Here’s a look at the reported additions for the Bengals.

Note: These are unofficial. None of these signings will become official until confirmed by the team.

G Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

Former Washington G Jaxson Kirkland is signing with the #Bengals, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

