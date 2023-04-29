Bengals undrafted free agency tracker after 2023 NFL draft

Chris Roling
The Cincinnati Bengals will use the 2023 undrafted free agent class to round out depth across the roster and potentially unearth a steal or two.

Those Bengals used the early rounds of the draft to address the defensive side of the ball for the second year in a row. That, after using free agency to patch most of the team’s major holes well enough that the front office could use a best-player-available approach for the entire draft.

Now, the focus moves to UDFA, where connections the team made during the pre-draft process usually pay off big. Here’s a look at the reported additions for the Bengals.

Note: These are unofficial. None of these signings will become official until confirmed by the team.

G Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

