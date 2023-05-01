Bengals give UDFA RB Jacob Saylors notable signing bonus

The Cincinnati Bengals addressed the running back position once in the 2023 NFL draft, then followed up by doing so again in undrafted free agency.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Bengals gave East Tennessee State running back Jacob Saylors a $10,000 signing bonus to get him under wraps.

Saylors, 5’11” and 195 pounds, ran for 1,314 yards and 15 touchdowns last year on a 5.8 average over 226 attempts. On just 143 totes in 2021, he ran for 1,019 and 10 scores on a 7.1 average. He’s caught at least 19 passes in each of the last two seasons, too.

The Buccaneers standout will compete with the likes of Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams behind Joe Mixon and draft pick Chase Brown.

