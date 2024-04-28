Bengals give UDFA RB Elijah Collins notable signing bonus

The Cincinnati Bengals will dole out big signing bonuses to a pair of undrafted free agent linebackers after the 2024 NFL draft — and it sounds like they will do the same at running back.

Like linebacker, the Bengals didn’t draft a running back with one of their 10 selections as expected, so the front office seems to be making up for it with signing bonuses in free agency.

As previously noted, the eventual signing of Oklahoma State’s Elijah Collins will also include an $8,000 signing bonus, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

These bonuses are a way for the team to reel in players on the open market, so it speaks to the Bengals really liking Collins’ potential fit this summer in training camp battles.

Undrafted signings aren’t official until the team announces them.

Our entire Bengals undrafted free agency tracker is live.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire