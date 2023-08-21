Bengals UDFA keeps making his case as preseason continues

When it comes to Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers, Shedrick Jackson simply isn’t the first to come to mind.

Beyond the big three, most of the attention this preseason has gone to rookies Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones.

But Jackson, a college free agent out of Auburn, has been steadily making his case. During Week 2 of the preseason against the Falcons, he caught all four of his targets for 42 yards, ending up just two shy of Iosivas’ yardage despite the sixth-rounder getting six more targets.

That wasn’t the first time Jackson has made noise, either. Back on August 4, he even took home Play of the Day honors from Hernz Laguerre Jr. of Bengals.com:

Despite the defense highlighting most of Friday’s action, rookie wide receiver Shedrick Jackson managed to claw his way to making the play of the day. As mentioned previously, he fought through a contested ball thrown by Browning — which easily could have been broken up — to wrestle down the reception. Jackson attributes his performance to the company around him:

Depending on if and how Jackson picks up special teams responsibilities, he could be in the mix for a possible seventh wideout spot. And if not, he’s undoubtedly made his case for the practice squad, which could mean a call up to the active roster at any point in time.

It’s a nice spot for both player and team to be as the summer of unexpected showings continues for the Bengals.

