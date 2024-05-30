Bengals UDFA gets even more hype before training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals had two undrafted free agents in particular that received a lot of hype after the draft this year.

One of those was a punter. The other, Aaron Casey out of Indiana, was one of two guys the Bengals paid signing bonuses to in order to get them on the team.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently looked at the most exciting undrafted free agents for every team and picked Casey for the Bengals:

Aaron Casey stuffed the stat sheet for the Indiana Hoosiers. The first-team All-Big Ten performer amassed 195 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks over the last two seasons. He’s going to fill from his Mike ‘backer spot and do so with authority.

Not that long ago, we looked at how Cincinnati’s own scouting notes on Casey seemed to hint at big things.

Like then, it’s worth pointing out that his size could limit him at the pro level and undoubtedly played a role in his going undrafted. But if there’s a place where he can excel, it’s probably while learning from the likes of Logan Wilson and coordinator Lou Anarumo.

