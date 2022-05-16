Bengals UDFA defensive tackle turning heads at rookie camp

Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp is underway, a chance for draft picks to start learning the way of the NFL and for undrafted players to make a case to stick around.

One such player is trying to make his presence felt on the defensive line.

Undrafted free agent Tariqious Tisdale of Mississippi (6-5, 285) was one of the intriguing players at camp according to Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson:

Tisdale, who ran a 4.6 40, has everyone intrigued, including senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner, one of the staff’s more relentless recruiters who helps defensive line coach Marion Hobby with the edge players. He knows them well.

“Height, weight, speed, he’s an impressive athlete,” Duffner said of Tisdale, via Hobson. “The staff really likes the length of these players and the fact they’ve got some traits we think can help our defense. They all have good motors.”

Tisdale had eight tackles in five games for the Rebels in 2021 and had 88 career tackles while at Ole Miss.

