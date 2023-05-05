Bengals' Tyler Boyd posts vacay pic with Damar Hamlin, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd posted an Instagram photo Thursday with Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase spent time with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week, five months after his shocking on-field collapse at Paycor Stadium.

Boyd posted a photo of the group posing in front of a dune buggy in the desert Thursday on Instagram. He captioned the picture: "Hot Boyz."

Damar Hamlin was cleared to return to football activity in April after suffering a cardiac arrest in January.

Higgins also shared the post on his Instagram Story.

Boyd and Hamlin are childhood friends, and Higgins also knew Hamlin before he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football this January, the Bengals previously said.

Hamlin was cleared to return to football activity last month. At a press conference, he said he suffered from a bout of commotio cordis, a rare cause of cardiac arrest that starts with a blow to the chest in a precise spot at the wrong time in the heartbeat, according to the American Heart Association.

