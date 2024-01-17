Advertisement

Bengals Twitter reacts to ugly playoff losses for Browns, Steelers

Chris Roling
·3 min read

The opening round of the playoffs was an interesting one for the AFC North.

Especially so for Cincinnati Bengals fans. Their team went 9-8, the same record that sent other teams to the playoffs this year. Yet all three other AFC North teams went to the postseason instead in what turned out to be one of the strongest divisions in modern NFL history.

But those other teams started dropping in ugly fashion when the playoff bracket started. The Browns got blown out by the Texans and the Steelers lost to the Bills, raising more concerns about Mike Tomlin’s program.

As of this writing, that meant the Bengals were still the team from the division to most recently win a playoff game. And fans had thoughts, including some of the below.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire