Bengals Twitter reacts to ugly playoff losses for Browns, Steelers

The opening round of the playoffs was an interesting one for the AFC North.

Especially so for Cincinnati Bengals fans. Their team went 9-8, the same record that sent other teams to the playoffs this year. Yet all three other AFC North teams went to the postseason instead in what turned out to be one of the strongest divisions in modern NFL history.

But those other teams started dropping in ugly fashion when the playoff bracket started. The Browns got blown out by the Texans and the Steelers lost to the Bills, raising more concerns about Mike Tomlin’s program.

As of this writing, that meant the Bengals were still the team from the division to most recently win a playoff game. And fans had thoughts, including some of the below.

bengals fans : acknowledging we had a bad year , knowing we didn’t make the playoffs & still joking around with everyone and still having a good time watching the playoffs chiefs, steelers, & browns fans : YOU DIDNT EVEN MAKE THE PLAYOFFS, NO RINGS. us : still vibing pic.twitter.com/sC67IkiOEW — tay (@tayharness) January 16, 2024

Best Browns teams since 2000 23: 11-6

20: 11-5

07: 10-6 (no playoffs)

02: 9-7 Every other season at or below .500 The 2023 Bengals would’ve been a top 5 season for Cleveland in the last 24 seasons of football. It’s embarrassing for us… that’s what makes us different. — Lukas Moore (@MooreLukas) January 14, 2024

Browns and Steelers lose by a combined 45 points. pic.twitter.com/urzJhSEQJ7 — Bengals Backyard 🐅 (@BengalsBackyard) January 16, 2024

Browns fans when their team finishes 2nd in the AFC North and loses in the first round pic.twitter.com/FldJCasxzv — Bengals Ben 🐅 (@bengalsben513) January 14, 2024

Someone said the Bengals aren’t in the playoffs shut up lol I don’t think the Browns knew they were in the playoffs either 😄 — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) January 13, 2024

Playoff wins since the Browns ditched Baker Mayfield and traded for Deshaun Watson: Cleveland Browns: 0 Baker Mayfield: 1 I speak for all of Cleveland when I say this was a ginormous mistake. pic.twitter.com/SbKe55m0r4 — Bengals Ben 🐅 (@bengalsben513) January 16, 2024

The #Bengals have more playoff wins in the last 365 days than the Browns — WHO DEY est. 2000 (@dpainclain) January 14, 2024

Me, a Bengals fan, watching the Browns and Steelers with first round exits. pic.twitter.com/JJjTtAP545 — Zach Dourson (@zdourson) January 16, 2024

To be fair to the Browns, they DID do something last night that the Bengals have NEVER done: Lose a playoff game by 30+. Congrats to Cleveland on this singular accomplishment. https://t.co/PRZUHrcoCu — Him Duncan (@BigItaly42) January 14, 2024

The Bills playing the Steelers look like the Bengals playing the Bills last year in the playoffs. — Bridget J (@bridgetjancarz) January 15, 2024

Cincinnati Bengals 2009 – 2015:

🔸66-45 (.594)

🔸0-6 in the playoffs Pittsburgh Steelers 2017-current:

◾️70-43 (.617)

◾️0-4(?) in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/iqe3UPnin3 — Taylor (@_TaylorCornell) January 15, 2024

The #Steelers when TJ Watt doesn’t play: 1-11. Imagine being that dependent on one single player out of 53. Surely you can coach more than one win missing just one guy, right? — 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@BengalsCaptain) January 16, 2024

This garbage Steelers team does not belong. Should’ve been a Bengals/Bills classic — Mr. Frugal (@0gbonda) January 15, 2024

Steelers trash forreal no idea how bengals lost to them. I mean i know Burrow wasn’t there but still — T$wigZ (@TSwigz) January 15, 2024

Pittsburgh having the longest playoff win drought in the AFC North >>>> — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) January 16, 2024

