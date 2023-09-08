Bengals Twitter reacts to Joe Burrow’s massive $275m extension

The Cincinnati Bengals brought fans some good news right as the NFL season kicked off on Thursday night, pulling back the curtain on a five-year extension worth $275 million for quarterback Joe Burrow.

A deal that makes Burrow the NFL’s highest-paid player and keeps him in town through the 2029 season, the news was a long time coming for fans who were starting to get antsy as to why something hadn’t happened sooner.

But a deal this complicated was always going to take time and given the details, it was well worth the wait for all involved. Here’s a look at the best reactions to the news.

At kickoff of the Chiefs game. Unreal timing. https://t.co/g125UJcc4P — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 8, 2023

I was thinking all day "what if the Bengals drop the news as the Chiefs start playing football wouldn't that be funny" and then they did it, the madlads $55M a year to keep Burrow in Cincinnati through 2029 https://t.co/eqIxdD0vtT — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) September 8, 2023

Joe Brrr is staying in Cincy 🥶💰 pic.twitter.com/1hblCaWiQR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2023

BREAKING: It’s done.#Bengals agree to a 5-year extension with Joe Burrow for five years $275M & $219M guaranteed (@AdamSchefter 1st). Now highest paid player in NFL history. On Wednesday, Burrow said he wants to spend his entire career in Cincinnati. Today, he's on his way. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 8, 2023

Yeah I’d say this guy is worth $55M per year pic.twitter.com/FAmSDyKwZT — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) September 8, 2023

Extension finally gets done. 5-year extension places Burrow under contract with the Bengals through the 2029 season. $219.01M GRTD (likely on a rolling basis) is very strong. https://t.co/z2PyNG2bxh — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow had 2 years and $41M remaining on his contract. This extension will make the total remaining deal 7 years for $316M. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 8, 2023

Guaranteed money among 4 MAMMOTH quarterback contracts signed this offseason: 🐅 Joe Burrow: $219 Million

🐦‍⬛ Lamar Jackson: $135 Million

⚡️ Justin Herbert: $133.7 Million

🦅 Jalen Hurts: $110 Million 💰 💰 💰 — Matt Lombardo 🏈 (@MattLombardoNFL) September 8, 2023

It’s been done all day and they drop it right as the Chiefs get the ball on offense lmao. https://t.co/iVoUpNZwni pic.twitter.com/1vwE7wj93j — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow deserves every single penny. I’m so fired up, this is a great day for the City of Cincinnati. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) September 8, 2023

Cincy has known it would get done before kickoff on Sunday, only waiting to get the final official yes from Joe Burrow. Now, the new highest paid QB can move on with all eyes on the field. https://t.co/gnIytebQlf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2023

There it is! Joe Burrow becomes the highest paid player in NFL history, per Adam Schefter https://t.co/rM6qOy8Rwx — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow has completely changed the way people view the Bengals from league executives to the casual fan.

The transformation the Bengals have undergone has been remarkable to see. Congrats to all sides on getting this deal done. — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow follows the five-year model that the other quarterbacks got. He also gets the AAV and the guaranteed money that he earned. A win win deal for both sides. The Bengals get Burrow. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 8, 2023

JOE BURROW IS THE QUARTERBACK OF THE BENGALS FOR THE NEXT 7 SEASONS. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow under contract for the next 7 years in Cincinnati. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) September 8, 2023

The NFL is back and Joe Burrow signed a new deal. What a night. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) September 8, 2023

I would like to thank Taylor Swift for personally financing Joe Burrow’s extension. — Not Jake 🥷🏻 (@CincyHub) September 8, 2023

not Joe Burrow stealing the shine of opening night? https://t.co/cYQamUFW2z — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 8, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals make Joe Burrow the highest paid player… Ever. Yep. — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) September 8, 2023

How we all feel right about now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CheIKvxVqu — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 8, 2023

Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow are great friends… with the same agent… now make history together. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 8, 2023

“How are they going to pay Joe Burrow” — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) September 8, 2023

Just as expected for the #Bengals and Joe Burrow. Bury it. — Austin Elmore (@autyelmore) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow is the King of the Queen City #whodey — Bridget J (@bridgetjancarz) September 8, 2023

I love the News of Joe Burrow’s extension dropping right at kickoff. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mutOoDY2iq — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow high-jacking Patrick Mahomes' opening drive with $219M guaranteed is legend. — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 8, 2023

Imagine getting Joe Burrow extended on a better deal than washed up Deshaun Watson 🤣 — 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@BengalsCaptain) September 8, 2023

Cincy, this is why you got that sweet, sweet Paycor money: Joe Burrow just got an entire island nation's GDP. https://t.co/oR861QzecG — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) September 8, 2023

