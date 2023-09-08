Bengals Twitter reacts to Joe Burrow’s massive $275m extension

Advertisement
Joe Burrow reportedly signs massive extension with Bengals

Chris Roling
·5 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals brought fans some good news right as the NFL season kicked off on Thursday night, pulling back the curtain on a five-year extension worth $275 million for quarterback Joe Burrow.

A deal that makes Burrow the NFL’s highest-paid player and keeps him in town through the 2029 season, the news was a long time coming for fans who were starting to get antsy as to why something hadn’t happened sooner.

But a deal this complicated was always going to take time and given the details, it was well worth the wait for all involved. Here’s a look at the best reactions to the news.

