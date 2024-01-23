Advertisement
Bengals Twitter reacts to Brian Callahan to the Titans, Dan Pitcher drama

Chris Roling
·3 min read

Cincinnati Bengals fans found out on Monday that the team will lose offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as he departs to become the next head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

As if Zac Taylor finally starting his own coaching tree after years of uncanny consistency at the most important parts of the coaching staff weren’t enough, it was then revealed that the succession plan could end up being a bust.

Per a report, Dan Pitcher has three offensive coordinator interviews lined up with other teams.

The two news items had Bengals fans talking about all sorts of subjects and even bringing up names like Joe Brady in the process, so here’s a look at some of the reactions.

