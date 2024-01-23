Bengals Twitter reacts to Brian Callahan to the Titans, Dan Pitcher drama

Cincinnati Bengals fans found out on Monday that the team will lose offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as he departs to become the next head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

As if Zac Taylor finally starting his own coaching tree after years of uncanny consistency at the most important parts of the coaching staff weren’t enough, it was then revealed that the succession plan could end up being a bust.

Per a report, Dan Pitcher has three offensive coordinator interviews lined up with other teams.

The two news items had Bengals fans talking about all sorts of subjects and even bringing up names like Joe Brady in the process, so here’s a look at some of the reactions.

Joe Brady isn’t happening. Buffalo is keeping him. Promote pitcher and you’re done — theygottaplayus (@Alex_Cincy91) January 23, 2024

Yo Joe Brady. You up? https://t.co/PIYHNM2KHQ — Brandon Stall (@DatDudeBPS) January 23, 2024

Dan Pitcher… Come on dooooown! You're the next contestant as Bengals' (non-play-calling) OC! #RuleTheJungle https://t.co/4XHKVd2LBg — WHODeyDré (@AndreEdwards06) January 23, 2024

Will be interesting to see if Callahan tries to bring Dan Pitcher with him, and if he’s able to bring his father Bill in from Cleveland to coach the OL. #Bengals #Titans — Austin Elmore (@autyelmore) January 23, 2024

Joe Brady x Zac Taylor x Joe Burrow would be a movie 🎥 #RuleTheJungle — JE💫 (@JUSTERIC__) January 23, 2024

If Tee wants a tag and trade, He’d probably end up in his home state and be with his former OC…. — Kyle Smith (@Kyle_Smith1087) January 23, 2024

Sooooo…. Dan Pitcher or Joe Brady? — Jerrie 🧡🐅🖤 (@_jerrbear_) January 23, 2024

I am happy for Brian Callahan.

The Bengals hired a bunch of guys in 2019 and stuck with them after early results didn't work and they were rewarded with some of the best years in Bengals history. Callahan has been awesome the whole way and a pleasure to cover. https://t.co/UeysIFaVrE — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) January 23, 2024

Hard to tell if a coordinator will be good as a head coach but I feel like Brian Callahan has shown an ability to adapt an offense to best fit the current skillset of his players while also problem solving the defensive answers that he has faced. Now go steal Bill from CLE. — mike (@bengals_sans) January 23, 2024

I think Brian Callahan is one of the most thoughtful guys I've interviewed over the past few years and an underrated force in Burrow's development. Burrow always has the right answer for defenses but Callahan helped give him a lot of offensive options. Also: Big, big F1 fan. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 23, 2024

The succession plan has been in place for a while now with the #Bengals. QBs coach Dan Pitcher has been groomed and more than ready. The front office will need to ensure the deal gets done as Pitcher weighs other opps, but this is his OC job. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 23, 2024

If the Bengals offense next season performs at or better than their 2021 & 2022 seasons, then expect presumed new OC Dan Pitcher to be a sought after head coach candidate 12-months from now. Yes, that's how quickly things can move. — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) January 23, 2024

Guys, the Bengals aren’t hiring Joe Brady to be the OC. If all hell breaks loose and they can’t secure a deal with Dan Pitcher (highly improbable), Troy Walters would be next in line. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 23, 2024

