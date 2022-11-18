Bengals' Twitter account: Let Joe Burrow's grills be the last pic you see on Twitter

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

The photo of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow smiling and displaying his grills is several months old.

But the Bengals' official Twitter account joked with a late-night tweet Thursday - with the app's future uncertain, after a mounting number of Twitter employees appeared to resign - to let it be "the last pic you see on this app."

The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway tweeted in April that Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase bought Burrow grills as a gift ahead of Super Bowl 56, and talked to jeweler Leo Frost, who made the grills:

Ja'Marr Chase bought Joe Burrow grills ahead of Super Bowl 56 as a gift.



The story from Leo Frost, the world renown jeweler who made the grills, is pretty epic.



Full episode: https://t.co/JuNx6ARqN1 pic.twitter.com/spJCBbLekb — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) April 14, 2022

Conway reported earlier this week that Burrow said he's not going to throw four interceptions in Sunday's AFC North rematch with the Steelers, as he did in the Bengals' Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals: Let Joe Burrow's grills be the last pic you see on Twitter