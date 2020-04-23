The Bengals are poised to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the draft tonight, and it appears there’s nothing the Dolphins can do to get him.

The Dolphins have made multiple calls to the Bengals to try to trade up to No. 1 but were rebuffed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Several reports this week have indicated that the Dolphins are trying to trade up to select their first-choice offensive tackle. But it’s possible that what the Dolphins are really trying to do is trade all the way up to No. 1 to take Burrow. The report that the Dolphins were trying to get the Lions’ third overall pick without giving up the fifth overall pick could indicate that Miami wanted to trade No. 3 and No. 5 to Cincinnati for No. 1.

Whether the Dolphins will select another quarterback, like Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa, remains to be seen. But it appears that Burrow is their first choice, and they will not get him.

Bengals turned down Dolphins’ attempt to trade up to No. 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk