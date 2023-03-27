Breaking News:

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson winning big with FAU this March Madness

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is living large in March Madness.

Merely a spectator like most everyone else, the star defender for the Bengals has a serious rooting interest this deep into March as his Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) are through to their first Final Four.

The Owls just upended the third-seeded Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite 8, 79-76, behind double-digit scoring showings from four of the five starting Owls, headed up by 17 from Alijah Martin.

Hendrickson, who attended FAU from 2013-16 before becoming a third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 draft, was on site and shared the following post after the win:

