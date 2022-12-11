Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson suffered broken wrist vs. Browns
Huge injury news for the Bengals.
Huge injury news for the Bengals.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
Bragging rights will be on the line in Week 14. Several key divisional matchups will go a long way in determining playoff seedings.
Experts say several feet of snow expected in the Sierra Nevada will be beneficial, but a massive snowpack is needed to help California rebound out of a drought.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
In what looks like a scene from Caddyshack, Michael Knoll (@turfknoll on Instagram) captured an insane shot in even more insane weather.
Canon Curry stole the show after his dad finished an interview following the Warriors' win over the Celtics.
Philippine boxing great Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring Sunday for the first time since retiring from the sport last year, facing off against a South Korean YouTuber in an exhibition match near Seoul.
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
Will Clark isn't a fan of the Giants possibly giving free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa any contract that exceeds five years.
Deebo Samuel's leg was rolled up on as he was tackled awkwardly on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.
Saturday's win over the Boston Celtics wasn't merely game No. 27 in an 82-game regular season. It meant more than that. Well, at least to the defending-champion Warriors.
Navy had a winning record in 10 of Niumatalolo’s first 12 seasons but has gone a combined 11-23 over the past three seasons.
MMA legend Cris Cyborg was successful in the boxing ring on Saturday, winning a clear unanimous decision over Gabrielle Holloway.
Viktor Bout, the convicted arms dealer the US swapped with Russia, revealed details of his encounter with Brittney Griner at the prisoner exchange.
Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was injured on a truly bizarre special teams play, and was carted off just before halftime vs. the Giants. By Dave Zangaro
This was the game analysts feared was coming
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Jayson Tatum struggled again versus the Warriors, and Kendrick Perkins didn't shy away from giving a candid assessment of the Celtics star's performance in the 123-107 loss.
Jared Goff threw TDs to 3 different WRs, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit Lions win over Minnesota Vikings
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.