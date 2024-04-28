Bengals, Trey Hendrickson to meet this week after trade request

Exiting the draft, for the Cincinnati Bengals, there’s still the topic of Trey Hendrickson’s sudden trade request.

The surprise request, which head coach Zac Taylor addressed after the draft, is now one of the central subjects to watch in the coming week.

Case in point, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the two sides will meet this week: “I’m told they are supposed to talk this week, so maybe there’s some optimism there coming up.”

It’s a small nugget, but an important one — that very public trade request that featured a “considering retirement” angle from the defensive end’s reps apparently created some traction.

Hendrickson has outperformed his deal, including last year’s bridge extension that added a year and a pay raise. Even so, how the request was handled came as a surprise and the timing of it was tactical.

In other words, stay tuned as the post-draft attention fully concentrates on extension updates for the likes of Hendrickson and even wideout Tee Higgins.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire