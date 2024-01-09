Bengals’ Trey Brown to get GM interview with Raiders

At least one member of the Cincinnati Bengals front office will get a look from other teams during this offseason’s hiring cycle.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have requested an interview with Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown for their vacant general manager position.

Brown’s name coming up in these discussions was inevitable due to resume and performance. Before joining the Bengals in 2021, he had links to Bill Belichick in New England and Howie Roseman in Philadelphia, to name a few of the bigger points.

Reportedly a part of the GM search in Las Vegas a few years ago before the brief Mike Mayock era, Brown’s loss would be significant to a Bengals team that relies so heavily on the proper marriage of scouting and coaching.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire