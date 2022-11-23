Bengals give Trenton Irwin roster spot after breakout showing

A Cincinnati Bengals feel-good story just keeps getting better.

In a pinch with wide receiver depth hurting, the Bengals brought Trenton Irwin up to the active roster and he played a huge role in the team’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now he’s on that active roster without needing to jump between that and the practice squad.

This week the Bengals announced they promoted Irwin to the 53-man roster while waiving offensive tackle Isaiah Prince.

Irwin had been promoted to the active roster for gameday only in each of the last three contests. He caught three passes for 42 yards and a score in Pittsburgh, making several critical plays and earning himself a game ball:

Before this, the Bengals had activated Prince as a destination to return and waived wideout Mike Thomas.

