Bengals’ trash talking backfired, and created a rivalry with the Chiefs for years to come | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Chiefs win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship. More specifically, the decision of the Bengals as well as the Mayor of Cincinnati to talk trash about the Chiefs leading up to last Sunday's game. A tactic that did not workout as planned. Why poke the bear? Are the Bengals going to be back in the AFC title game? Did they miss a golden opportunity? How should Chiefs' fans be feeling heading into the Super Bowl? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast.