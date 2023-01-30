Bengals’ trash talking backfired, and created a rivalry with the Chiefs for years to come | You Pod to Win the Game

Associated Press

Maybe it’s because he was raised in Seattle, played for the Sounders and later coached the club when it competed in the lower levels of American soccer that Brian Schmetzer is almost giddy at the prospects of what the next couple of weeks could bring. Seattle’s participation in the Club World Cup in Morocco marks the United States finally taking part in one of the showcase international events. Seattle is the first Major League Soccer franchise to participate in the event, the result of winning the CONCACAF Champions League title last May. They’re only the second team from outside of Mexico to represent CONCACAF in the event, joining Costa Rican club Saprissa back in 2005.