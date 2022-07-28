Bengals training camp has its first scuffle with punches thrown

It didn’t take too long for a scuffle to break out at Cincinnati Bengals training camp.

Said scuffle went down on Day 2 to be exact, with punches thrown between right tackle Isaiah Prince and rookie defensive end Jeffrey Gunter.

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Prince and Gunter worked a rep on 11-on-11s and went to the ground with punches thrown before the whole thing got shut down quickly.

Prince continues to be in a battle across the line for a backup spot behind the likes of La’el Collins. Gunter was the team’s seventh-round pick this year and has a chance to make some noise in a competition with the likes of Wyatt Hubert.

This sort of feistiness at a late-July, early camp practice between guys scrapping to make or secure spots is expected, but also just a good sign for a team that wants to remain branded the scrappy underdogs.

First mini-scuffle of camp here. RT Isaiah Prince and DE Jeffrey Gunter exchange a few punches and go to the ground after a contentious rep in 11-on-11. It was quickly broken up. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 28, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire